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Towson High School Generals Post Complete Weekly Schedule for All Sports for November 9-15, 2026
5 days ago
Towson High School Generals have released the complete weekly schedule for all their sports teams from November 9 through November 15, 2026. This detailed schedule includes contests across the Baltimore County League, offering athletes, families, coaches, and fans essential information to prepare and support their teams. Sports with events during...