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Lam Research Challenge 2026 Brings Top Engineering Institutions Together to Solve Semiconductor Systems Challenges
By Semiconductor For You,5 days ago
More than 800 teams from nearly 190 colleges, including IITs and leading NIRF-ranked engineering institutions, competed in Lam’s advanced systems engineering challenge, showcasing the next generation of semiconductor talent. BENGALURU, India., Nov. 7, 2026 – As the AI era accelerates demand for skilled talent for the semiconductor industry, Lam...