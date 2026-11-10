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KLEM Newscast for Tuesday, November 10, 2026
By Klem Web Team,5 days ago
Gehlen Catholic reaches $10.45 million Legacy Campaign goal. Gehlen Catholic School has officially reached its $10.45 million fundraising goal for the Legacy Campaign through the generosity of pledges and donations. Launched on April 1st, 2025, the Legacy Campaign was created to address important facility needs, improve existing spaces, and expand teaching and learning opportunities for Gehlen Catholic students.
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