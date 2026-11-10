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Manchester United consider Mauricio Pochettino as Michael Carrick faces growing pressure
5 days ago
Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Mauricio Pochettino as the club prepares for a potential managerial change at Old Trafford. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager is understood to be open to taking charge of the Red Devils, as Michael Carrick faces an increasingly uncertain future after a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.