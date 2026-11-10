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Annie Proulx, Dustin Hoffman, Rachel Maddow, and more: 20 new books out today!
By Julia Hass,5 days ago
It’s a month of nonfiction galore: many of our most beloved, prolific, and/or erudite celebrities and talking heads have come out of the woodwork, leaving us with one more composition of history and biography to devour before the end of the year. We have Willie Nelson, Dustin Hoffman, Rachel Maddow, and more, all with a new book released today. And on the fiction side of things, a compendium of Annie Proulx decades of writing, as well as releases by Chinelo Okparanta, Gabriel Bump, and many more, are all available this fine Tuesday. Read on for the full list, and happy reading!
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