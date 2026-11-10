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Xu Kai Reveals on a Livestream That His Back Injury Needs Surgery
By Hana,5 days ago
Xu Kai, star of Story of Yanxi Palace, Falling Into Your Smile and As Beautiful As You, told fans that a long-running back injury has become serious enough to need surgery. On November 10, Xu Kai held a casual livestream on his Weibo account. While chatting with fans, he mentioned in a calm, matter-of-fact way that his back hurts "24 hours a day," that the pain has kept him from exercising, and that he plans to have surgery soon and will need to stay in the hospital for a while. The hashtag "Xu Kai reveals on livestream that his back injury needs surgery" quickly climbed Weibo's entertainment trending list.