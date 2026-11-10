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Man Utd next manager: THREE reasons for INEOS choosing Pochettino revealed as ‘major’ factor surfaces
5 days ago
According to reports, Manchester United’s chiefs are favouring Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, following Michael Carrick, for three reasons. In recent hours, Pochettino has emerged as a leading contender to replace Carrick at Man Utd. Pochettino retains a great reputation after managing Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain,...