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Take-Two is “utterly focused” on stopping AI reverse engineering, which is bad news for pirates hoping for an unofficial GTA VI PC port
By Semir Omerovic,5 days ago
AI tools are making it easier than ever to pull games apart, and Take-Two Interactive have made it clear they won't tolerate any of it. Speaking on the company’s latest earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick said Take-Two is strengthening both its technical and legal defences against AI-assisted reverse engineering. The statement comes as we inch closer towards Take-Two's mammoth release - Grand Theft Auto 6.