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‘Proud Uncle’ Justin Timberlake Joins Niece Zaya Biel at Global Down Syndrome Foundation Fashion Show
By Mariana A,5 days ago
Justin Timberlake turned a charity fashion show into a family occasion, walking the runway with his 7-year-old niece, Zaya Biel, and his two sons, Silas and Phineas. The family participated in the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 19th annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself fashion show in Denver, Colorado, on November 7, 2026.