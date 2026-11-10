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Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, And More Showcase Their Fierce Resolve Amid The Chaos Of War In Poster For “Sword & Silence”
By E Ezeji,5 days ago
The upcoming historical drama “Sword & Silence” has unveiled a new poster!. Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.