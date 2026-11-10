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Secret agreement: Barcelona and the Brazilian federation draw up a special plan to protect Raphinha
By Magdy Obaid,5 days ago
Raphinha's return to the Brazil squad has opened a thorny file at Barcelona. Press reports have revealed prior coordination between the Catalan club and the national federation to manage the star's playing minutes, all in a bid to avoid a fresh injury that could upset everyone's calculations. The Barcelona winger...