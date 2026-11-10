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Vietnam finally gets its APP Asia week — and Quang Duong comes home with Penang still in his pocket
By Chris Beaumont,5 days ago
Vietnam has been sending a player out onto the APP Asia Tour. In December the tour finally comes to him. The APP Asia Ho Chi Minh City Open runs from 10 to 13 December at VIAS Pickleball Academy, organised by SEVA — Sports Era Vietnam Asia — with a $50,000 cash purse and an inaugural APP US versus Asia showdown whose format, team selections and schedule are still to be announced. That is the official tour’s own description, published in mid-October and confirmed, on the dates at least, by the APP’s global event page. It is also Vietnam’s first APP Asia stop, which is the sentence that actually matters. The tour has already been to Kuala Lumpur and Penang. Ho Chi Minh City is not a launch. It is a first visit, and it arrives with the country’s most visible professional already holding two golds from Malaysia.