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Selkirk’s Boomstik ST wants $350 — while USA Pickleball is still clearing last week’s paddle mess
By Chris Beaumont,5 days ago
Selkirk has put Boomstik ST on sale at $350, which is a serious number for a paddle sequel, and it has arrived in the same November window as USA Pickleball’s decision to pull the CPX Hyper+ off the certified list. Those two facts will get packaged together in every newsletter that needs a headline. They should not be confused with each other.