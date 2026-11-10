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Major double blow for Netherlands as Virgil van Dijk pulls out of squad
By Yosua Arya,5 days ago
Van Dijk and Brobbey have officially withdrawn from the national team squad ahead of their final two Nations League group matches. The Dutch football association (KNVB) confirmed the disappointing news on Monday. They released a brief statement confirming that neither player is deemed fit enough to participate in the upcoming international break.