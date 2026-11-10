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'Call it a day, Manu!' - Bayern Munich legend Sepp Maier urges Manuel Neuer to retire in 2027 after latest injury setback against Mainz
By Adhe Makayasa,5 days ago
Maier believes his fellow World Cup winner has nothing left to achieve as recurring fitness issues disrupt his career at the Allianz Arena. Sustained during the first half on November 7, this latest blow adds to several matches the veteran has already missed this season. Consequently, 23-year-old deputy Jonas Urbig has already been called upon to make eight appearances across the campaign.