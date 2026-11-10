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PPA Europe’s first French stop finally has a draw worth arguing about
By Chris Beaumont,5 days ago
PPA Tour Europe has spent most of its young life sounding Spanish. Barcelona opened the unified calendar in September. Italy and the usual continental stops fill the rest of the rumour mill. This weekend the circuit actually lands in France — a P125 at JOCO Pickleball in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November, amateurs from Thursday — and for once the entry list looks like a European tour rather than a travelling exhibition with French flags on the bunting.