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EOS Investors: Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston Acquisition Marks Entry Into Boston Hotel Market
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
EOS Investors has acquired Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston, a 163-room hotel in downtown Boston, establishing the investment firm’s first property in the city. The acquisition strengthens EOS’s presence in New England and expands its portfolio of hotels in major urban markets. Located near Faneuil Hall and Quincy...