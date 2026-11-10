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XKIG: HTC Acquisition Expands Utility Vegetation Management And Storm Response Operations In Alabama
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
XKIG, a provider of critical infrastructure services for electric and natural gas utilities, has acquired HTC, an Alabama-based company specializing in vegetation management, line clearance, forestry mulching, and land preparation. The acquisition strengthens XKIG’s operating presence in the Southeastern United States and expands its capacity to support utilities, municipalities, and commercial customers.