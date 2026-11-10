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Convergint: Wittenbach Acquisition Expands Security And Cash Automation Services Across 29 States
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
Convergint, a global provider of electronic security and fire and life safety services, has acquired Wittenbach Business Systems, expanding its capabilities in financial institution security and cash automation. The acquisition adds a business with more than 50 years of banking industry experience and an established customer base across 29 states.