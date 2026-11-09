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#WhatsHappening: 2026 Veterans Day events in the 10
By Vince Tropea,6 days ago
(Fremont County) – Veterans Day 2026 takes place on Wednesday, November 11, and there are a number of events/opportunities for folks in the 10 to show their appreciation to those who have served our country and made countless sacrifices for our freedom. (If you do not see A Veterans Day Event listed below, please email us at [email protected] with all of the details, and we will add it to this post.)