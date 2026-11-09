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Official ‘Jurassic Park’ TV Series Revealed, Confirms Alternate Ending to 1993 Film
By Daniel Roberts,6 days ago
Few movie endings are as memorable as Jurassic Park (1993). After watching the titular dinosaur theme park descend into chaos, paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill), paleobotanist Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), park owner John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), and the rest of the survivors finally escape Isla Nublar by helicopter.