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‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Scheduled for 2027 Performance at Caesars Virginia
By News Briefs,6 days ago
DANVILLE, Va. — Television personality and author Theresa Caputo, widely recognized from the reality series "Long Island Medium," will bring her live touring production to Danville next spring. The performance, titled "Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience," is scheduled for Friday, March 19, 2027, at The Pantheon, the entertainment venue...