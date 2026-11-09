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Waypoint 26: Art Gallery & Reception with Positive Street Art
By Lauren Getts, Greater Manchester Chamber, Chamber News,6 days ago
By: Lauren Getts, Greater Manchester Chamber, Chamber News, Community News, Events & Programs, Member News, Young Professionals. he Greater Manchester Chamber is proud to host an art gallery reception in collaboration with Positive Street Art, featuring original works by young adult artists from the Waypoint NH Art Enrichment Program. Join us on the evening of November 19th for an evening of art, community, and connection – and the chance to directly support the unhoused and underserved youth artists who created these works.