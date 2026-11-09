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Collecting Nature
6 days ago
The colorful tableaus of Japanese-born Swiss artist Teruko Yokoi are filled with rich colors and lyrical forms that don’t cross one’s path often. This Fall, Hollis Taggart gallery presents the artist’s second solo retrospective, Teruko Yokoi: Seasons to be on view until November 25, 2026. This exhibition focuses on the painter’s work from her time in New York to her relocation to Bern, Switzerland, two arguably distinct yet significant periods of the artist’s œuvre.