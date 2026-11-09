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2026 AUSX Open Supercross Results – Geelong
By Justin Lee,6 days ago
The 2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship made its way to Geelong, Australia, on Saturday, November 7, for the AUSX Open at GMHBA Stadium. More than 20,000 fans packed the stadium for the event’s first visit to Geelong, with a number of international riders joining the Australian regulars. Ken Roczen, Jo Shimoda, Justin Barcia and Christian Craig were among the big names in the SX1 class, while Cole Davies, Cameron McAdoo, Max Anstie and Lux Turner highlighted the SX2 field. Both Pro classes competed in a three-final format, with the combined results determining the overall winners.