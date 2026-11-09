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City of Battle Creek shares reminder with neighbors of service changes Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day
6 days ago
The City of Battle Creek would like to share a reminder with our neighbors and community of upcoming service changes on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. City of Battle Creek administrative offices. -All City of Battle Creek administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11,...