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Exclusive: New tokenized stock venue eyes 2027 Solana launch
6 days ago
Formation Securities Co-Founder and President Christopher Montagano joins Gareth Jenkinson on The Starting Block to announce the company's SEC filing to operate the first tokenized securities venue on Solana, targeting an early 2027 launch with real tokenized stock that will carry full voting and dividend rights. The firm plans to operate under the SEC's innovation exemption.