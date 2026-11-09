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This Ketchum Mexican Restaurant Serves Carnitas, Chicken Mole, and a Surprise Before Dinner
By Catherine Hollis,6 days ago
La Cabañita Mex gives Ketchum diners something they might not expect in a pricey resort town: generous Mexican meals, reasonable prices, and complimentary chips served with salsa and refried beans. Located at 160 5th St W, the restaurant keeps things casual while serving favorites like carnitas, chicken mole, carne...