undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bringing Magic to Mountain Celebrations: How Rachell Dauber Built Wild Pine Events
By Deseree Audette,6 days ago
For Wrightwood local, Rachell Dauber, the spark that created Wild Pine Events didn’t ignite in a corporate boardroom or a formal planning agency. Instead, it started right at home with her four children, a genuine love for hosting, and a festive test-run event that brought neighbors together. What began as a heartfelt experiment has quickly flourished into a beloved local business serving families across Wrightwood, the High Desert, the Inland Empire, and beyond.
1