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How Much Does Stocker Turnout Weight Matter?
6 days ago
When stocker cattle are purchased each winter or spring for summer grazing, most of the focus is on price, quality and how many are needed. Over the years, steers turned out each spring in central Kansas have gotten heavier and competition has increased due to the decrease in supply. This has led to the question: Do heavier steers gain as well, and as cheaply, as lighter ones when grazing the same grass?