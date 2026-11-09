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Reagan Dortch is Impressive Student Athlete at Highland High School
By Sydney Sinks,6 days ago
HIGHLAND – Reagan Dortch is dedicated to everything she does. For her hard work, Reagan Dortch is a Platinum Transportation Student of the Month for Highland High School. Dortch, a senior, has played ice hockey for nine years. She loves the sport and has worked hard to receive some well-deserved recognition. She is also a member of the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes program, through which she has received a leadership award.
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