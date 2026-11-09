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With no universitywide AI policy, UW faculty offer a framework for instructors
By Ellie Braggs The Daily,6 days ago
Faculty and staff discussed approaches to developing artificial intelligence course policies during a Nov. 5 Zoom panel, as a starting point toward developing consistent expectations for students. UW has no universitywide policy on AI use in coursework. Instructors are responsible for setting their own expectations, resulting in various rules across...