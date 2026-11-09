undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Washington’s redesigned state aid application asks for less information, adds six languages
By Danika Djuanda Contributing writer,6 days ago
Undocumented students and Washington residents seeking state financial aid will face a shorter application that collects less personal data for the 2027-28 academic year, a redesign aimed at protecting applicant privacy. However, applicants must navigate a split rollout. The newly redesigned platform, which launched Oct. 1, is only for students...
7