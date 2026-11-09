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Google’s New AI Controls Leave Schools With a Difficult Choice
By Our Writers,6 days ago
Google is offering schools more control over artificial intelligence, but there’s a drawback. With changes announced on November 3, K–12 administrators can choose if students access Google’s Gemini tools and Google Search through school-managed accounts. However, they can’t turn off AI-generated answers in Google Search while keeping the usual search experience.