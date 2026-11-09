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Gourmet Food and Drinks for Overnight Guests: 14 Little Luxuries
By Pamela Thomas-Graham,6 days ago
For the host, the best gourmet food and drinks for overnight guests deliver a little luxury with very little preparation: Le Beurre Bordier demi-sel butter on warm toast, Maison Francis Miot Cœur d’Amour preserves at breakfast, Bellocq tea in the afternoon and Ritual drinking chocolate after dark. Partners Coffee instant sachets, Uplands Pleasant Ridge Reserve cheese and San Nicasio olive-oil potato chips add equally useful pleasures. These are distinctive provisions from exceptional makers, chosen to make a stay memorable without giving the host another meal to prepare.