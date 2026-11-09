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Lakefront Brewery's Black Friday Beers Return With $25 Cans and a Coat Drive
By Derek Lawson,6 days ago
Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery is gearing up for its 16th annual Black Friday beer release, with four limited cans, a brand-new cranberry sparkling mead, and a coat drive all set for the morning after Thanksgiving. The lineup, revealed this week, includes bourbon barrel-aged stouts priced as high as $25 a can, alongside a free glass giveaway and a charity coat collection that kicks off before the Beer Hall doors even open.
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