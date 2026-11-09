undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pedestrians sustain minor injuries following crash in Skippack
By Hannah Nguyen,6 days ago
The pedestrians who were struck by a car Sunday evening in Skippack have sustained minor injuries, according to state police. A man and his 2-year-old daughter were reportedly struck by a car on 4002 Skippack Pike in Skippack Township on Sunday, Nov. 8 at around 5:17 p.m., according to police. The pedestrians were transported by EMS to Grandview Hospital with minor injuries.