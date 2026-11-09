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At Salem Chamber, Business Leaders Warn of Tax Battles and Affordability Problems
By Wyatt Jones,6 days ago
Two days after Oregon's general election, business advocates gathering in Salem warned that employers could face another difficult legislative session. But the discussion at the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce revealed a concern extending beyond taxes and regulations:how to address the affordability crisis. At the Chamber's Nov. 5 Business Advocacy...
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