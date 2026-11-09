undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Is Sean McVay blind to the Rams need for another wide receiver?
By Steven Ridings,6 days ago
The Rams were not afraid to add to the WR corps in 2021 for a SB run, why is Sean McVay being naive in 2026?. Sean McVay continues to talk about getting his offensive weapons more involved, but his actions tell a different story. Week after week, Sean McVay’s offense runs through Puka Nacua, leaving Matthew Stafford with limited dependable options when Puka Nacua isn’t the target or if he is not on the field.