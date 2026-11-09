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Brilliance Summit 2026 Recap: An Afternoon of Electric Connections and Powerful Conversations
6 days ago
On November 5, New Vintage Place was practically buzzing. Inside, a gathering of powerful, motivated, inspirational, and brilliant women commenced, bringing forth conversations on mentorship, authenticity, failure, advocacy, resiliency, and more. Throughout the event, new connections formed, existing bonds deepened, and each attendee left with valuable wisdom from women who’ve truly been there, too.