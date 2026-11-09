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80-year-old driver rescued from vehicle in St. Paul's Lake Phalen
6 days ago
An 80-year-old man was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after he was rescued from his vehicle that had ended up in Lake Phalen—at least 30 feet from shore. Around 12:20 p.m., Ramsey County deputies responded to a 911 call about a truck in the lake. Ramsey County officials said two bystanders were already in the lake trying to rescue the man when they arrived. The good Samaritans were unable to open the doors but did break a window.