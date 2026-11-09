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Could Tobacco Treatment Become a Routine Part of Care for All Smokers?
By Ashley Pearson,6 days ago
Tobacco treatment could become a routine part of care for all hospitalized smokers. New clinical guidelines published in the CHEST (American College of Chest Physicians) Journal in conjunction with experts from MUSC Hollings Cancer Center recommended that hospitals make tobacco treatment a routine part of care. The new guidelines recommend that patients be proactively offered tobacco treatment instead of offering treatment only if the patient states they are ready to quit smoking. Though smoking is a risk factor for a myriad of disorders and diseases, tobacco use can get overlooked in favor of treating more acute problems.