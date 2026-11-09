undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Moncler and André 3000 Unite for “Pioneers in Moncler” Re/Icons Campaign
By Steve Pruitt (Merchandise Planning),6 days ago
Luxury outerwear house Moncler has officially linked with multi-hyphenate visionary André 3000 for its latest Moncler Re/Icons campaign, titled “PIONEERS IN MONCLER.” Shot by acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Gabriel Moses, the multidisciplinary project features an artistic short film and visual stills soundtracked by previously unreleased music from André 3000, marking the artist’s first musical release in more than a year.