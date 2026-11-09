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Changing Travel Access Tests Second Passport Expectations
By Anton Stravinsky,6 days ago
Assess the value of a citizenship decision with the understanding that destination entry policies can change, affecting the benefits emphasized when an application was first considered. WASHINGTON, DC, November 9, 2026 — Americans considering second citizenship as Protection against geopolitical uncertainty, travel restrictions, and changing international conditions face an increasingly...