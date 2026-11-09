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‘To the moon’: Thunderbirds, skydivers, astronauts and more at MAX POWER NASA Expo
By Nick Samuel,6 days ago
NASA’s Administrator Jared Isaacman skydived from an aircraft and into the inaugural MAX POWER aerospace festival this past weekend at the Kennedy Space Center. The two-day event featured flight demonstrations from the Air Force Thunderbirds, chats with Artemis III astronauts and NASA leaders, along with simulators featuring the moon rover and Orion capsule.