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Wright III named Big 12 Player of the Week
By Tyson Jex,6 days ago
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s Robert Wright III was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon. The junior earns the weekly award for the first time in his career after averaging 27.0 points and 3.0 assists per game in wins over Ohio State and Omaha, shooting 66.7 percent from the field, 62.5 percent from 3-point range and 92.9 percent from the free throw line.