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Make A Good Nuisance of Yourself
6 days ago
It’s easy to despair when looking at events in Prince George’s County, particularly in Beltsville. We now have a reported $151 million deficit at the county level, a still-unresolved $39 million transfer between the county at large and the Parks Department, and an $8.6 million payment to a friend of County Council Member Oriadha. As of this writing, $7.6 million of that payment has been ordered returned.