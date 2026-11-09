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Latest News from Senator Rosapepe's Office November 2026
6 days ago
Keeping BARC great — for now. Federal judge rules for Beltsville. As you know, Delegates Joseline Peña-Melnyk, Ben Barnes, Mary Lehman, and I are doing everything we can to protect the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, its employees, and its land. The coalition, including the State of Maryland, that has gathered to protect the facility has won a hard-fought victory: a federal judge has halted the Trump administration’s plans to close the BARC until at least December 11. In his order, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria found the federal government is “almost certainly” using funds in ways Congress didn’t contemplate when it appropriated them. If the administration wishes to reorganize BARC facilities, it will have to seek Congressional approval in 2027. As of now, this means that the BARC will remain open and operational. We will continue to do all we can to protect our federal employees here in Beltsville.