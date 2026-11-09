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Greater Allegheny to raise support for Athletics on GivingTuesday
By Nick Trunzo,6 days ago
McKEESPORT, Pa. — One in three students at Penn State Greater Allegheny participates in intercollegiate athletics. On Dec. 1, alumni, families, friends and fans can help those student-athletes make the most of their opportunities by supporting Greater Allegheny campus athletics through Penn State's annual GivingTuesday campaign. The campaign builds...