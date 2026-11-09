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Arkansas State Police search for driver in deadly Crittenden County hit-and-run
By Ross Underwood, Coastal TV Group,6 days ago
Arkansas State Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Crittenden County. Investigators say 58-year-old Leigh Zanone Scull of Hughes was walking north along the west shoulder of State Highway 131 Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened shortly after 2...